Seattle is hitting the brakes on reopening school buildings. The district, still locked in negotiations with its teachers union, now says the youngest students won't return until at least March 8. Even that date is no guarantee.
Glimmers of hope arrived on the same day the U.S. somberly marked a half-million COVID-19 deaths, with cases falling and strong evidence emerging in Britain that vaccines are working "spectacularly well." But U.S. leaders worry Americans will lower their guard. "Now is not the time to say, 'We’re doing really well, let’s pull back,'" Dr. Anthony Fauci warned.
In a virus-ravaged U.S. city, where competition for vaccines is intense, nearly 400 million doses are being made — and shipped elsewhere.
The post-COVID-19 loss of smell is nothing to sniff at, with some people experiencing dysfunction long after other symptoms have vanished. Food is tasteless and depression is a risk: "Their lives will be much poorer."
People who wear glasses may be less likelyto get the virus, according to a new study.
