A U.S. government data analysis found that COVID-19 vaccines are not likely to trigger a rare inflammatory condition that has been reported among children who became sick with the virus.

Symptoms of the inflammatory condition involve fever, stomach pain, skin rash and bloodshot eyes. About 6,800 cases have been reported in the U.S. alone since February 2020, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Meanwhile, most people will likely not need a fourth dose of the vaccine for months, or even years, according to several recent studies. Top U.S. health officials said they’re not likely to recommend a fourth dose before fall.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see the rest of our coronavirus coverage and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington.