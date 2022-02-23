By
Seattle Times photo staff

A U.S. government data analysis found that COVID-19 vaccines are not likely to trigger a rare inflammatory condition that has been reported among children who became sick with the virus.

Symptoms of the inflammatory condition involve fever, stomach pain, skin rash and bloodshot eyes. About 6,800 cases have been reported in the U.S. alone since February 2020, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Meanwhile, most people will likely not need a fourth dose of the vaccine for months, or even years, according to several recent studies. Top U.S. health officials said they’re not likely to recommend a fourth dose before fall.

We're updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world.

Are we getting closer to herd immunity as COVID-19 cases drop? We need to be thinking in terms of "herd resistance" instead, scientists explain.

“If there was someone walking around the streets whom you knew might kill you, would you go out?” Anxiety is spiking among high-risk people as COVID-19 rules ease around the world.

COVID-19 vaccines for kids are unlikely to trigger a rare inflammatory condition linked to coronavirus infection, according to a new analysis that doctors found "quite reassuring."

—Kris Higginson
