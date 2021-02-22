The United States is approaching a mark almost unimaginable last year — 500,000 lives lost to COVID-19 — at the same time as the nation’s top infectious disease expert offers words of hope. On Sunday, Dr. Anthony Fauci said American life may reach “a significant degree of normality” by fall. He cautioned, though, that Americans may still have cause to wear masks outside their homes a year from now.

In Washington, a handful of high school athletes have resumed football and soccer games. And the nation’s vaccine effort is expected to speed up after winter storms temporarily stalled distribution over the past few weeks.

We're updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world.

