With many COVID-19 precautions ramping down across the U.S., including in Washington state, scientists with the World Health Organization said they are still watching an even more contagious subvariant of omicron, called BA.2. The new BA.2 variant is quickly becoming the dominant strain in several Asian countries. Denmark was the first nation to report that BA.2 had overtaken BA.1, the omicron version that first swept through the world.
At the same time, the U.S. is reporting significant declines in average daily COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. On Saturday, the Associated Press reported the total number of confirmed cases in the U.S. barely exceeded 100,000 compared to around 800,000 cases reported just five weeks ago on Jan. 16. As cases fall, Washington state announced last week that it will lift its indoor mask mandate for most places on March 21.
We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see the rest of our coronavirus coverage and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington.
WA congressional candidate Loren Culp advises supporters to buy unproven COVID treatments
Washington congressional candidate Loren Culp is promoting unproven treatments for COVID-19, advising supporters to send a few hundred dollars to a Florida telemedicine clinic that dispenses drugs medical researchers say are ineffective and potentially dangerous.
“I want to make sure you and your family have everything available to combat this virus if you or someone you love gets it,” Culp wrote in a Feb. 9 email to supporters, with the subject line, “A Personal Message about the Chinese Virus.”
Culp said he recently paid the Florida clinic for drugs including ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine. Most doctors won’t prescribe them, he wrote, because of “lies coming from Big Pharma, the US Government, the media, and of course Dr. Fauci.”
In reality, most doctors do not prescribe those drugs because — despite being hyped by vaccine skeptics — they have not proven effective in the prevention or treatment of COVID-19 and may harm patients, according to medical experts and federal and state public health authorities.
As people grapple with the prospect of living with the coronavirus for the foreseeable future, one question looms large: How soon before they need yet another shot? Not for many months, and perhaps not for years, a flurry of new studies suggest.
Canadian lawmakers voted Monday night to extend the emergency powers that police can invoke to quell any potential restart of blockades by those opposed to COVID-19 restrictions.
Queen Elizabeth II has continued with her duties as the British head of state despite having COVID-19. The 95-year-old monarch has been self-isolating at Windsor Castle, but will be free starting Thursday after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced an end to the legal requirement to isolate after a positive test.