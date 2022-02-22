With many COVID-19 precautions ramping down across the U.S., including in Washington state, scientists with the World Health Organization said they are still watching an even more contagious subvariant of omicron, called BA.2. The new BA.2 variant is quickly becoming the dominant strain in several Asian countries. Denmark was the first nation to report that BA.2 had overtaken BA.1, the omicron version that first swept through the world.

At the same time, the U.S. is reporting significant declines in average daily COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. On Saturday, the Associated Press reported the total number of confirmed cases in the U.S. barely exceeded 100,000 compared to around 800,000 cases reported just five weeks ago on Jan. 16. As cases fall, Washington state announced last week that it will lift its indoor mask mandate for most places on March 21.

