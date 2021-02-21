Another grim milestone is approaching as the U.S. nears a year of pandemic life and death: 500,000 lives lost to COVID-19. That’s more than any other country, and more Americans than were killed in World War I, World War II and the Vietnam War.
Amid the losses are growing reasons for optimism as case counts and deaths continue to decline from post-holiday peaks, and vaccination rates steadily climb.
We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world.
Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.
Want major coronavirus stories sent to you via text message? Text the word COVID to 855-480-9667 or enter your phone number below.
Do you have questions about the coronavirus that causes COVID-19?
Ask in the form below and we'll dig for answers. If you're using a mobile device and can't see the form on this page, ask your question here.
If you have specific medical questions, please contact your doctor.
Advertising
Catch up on the last 24 hours
Here are a selection of recent COVID-19 stories from around the U.S.:
--Nationwide, enrollment at community colleges — which offer two-year degrees and vocational training and often attract older students looking to learn new skills — dropped 10% from fall 2019 to fall 2020, according to the National Student Clearinghouse. All colleges and four-year universities experienced only slight declines, beating many predictions that the outcome during the pandemic would be worse.
--A startup offering an alternative competitor to Amazon's cashierless store checkout system is getting a boost from the pandemic, which has driven increased interest in the technology.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.