Another grim milestone is approaching as the U.S. nears a year of pandemic life and death: 500,000 lives lost to COVID-19. That’s more than any other country, and more Americans than were killed in World War I, World War II and the Vietnam War.

Amid the losses are growing reasons for optimism as case counts and deaths continue to decline from post-holiday peaks, and vaccination rates steadily climb.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world.

(Jennifer Luxton / The Seattle Times)

What will happen to Seattle's post-pandemic downtown?

Ali Ghambari, owner of Cherry Street Coffee House, just installed new security at his Pioneer Square location to deal with street crime. Reliant on office workers and tourists, only four of his 11 downtown shops are open. (Steve Ringman / The Seattle Times)
When will vaccines allow tourists to return to downtown Seattle? When will large employers reopen their center city offices?

These and other questions about the new normal, if and when it arrives, hang over Seattle's urban core.

After months of deserted streets and shuttered storefronts, the businesses, institutions and individuals that depend on downtown Seattle are desperate to see it come back to life, but have little certainty whether or when it can regain its earlier vitality.

Read the whole story on Seattle's downtown nearly a year into the pandemic here.

—Paul Roberts
--In Nevada, legal brothels have been shuttered for nearly a year, leaving sex workers to offer less-lucrative alternatives like online dates or nonsexual escort services. Those in the industry say many of the licensed prostitutes, who work as independent contractors, have struggled to qualify for unemployment benefits since closures began last March and some have opted to take their work into the shadows, offering sex illegally.

--Los Angeles prosecutors have charged a skateboarding superstar and four others with organizing parties that were possible superspreader events at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Among those charged are Nyjah Huston, a four-time world skateboarding champion, and Edward Essa, the owner of a home where authorities say parties have been repeatedly shut down by police since last fall.

--Alaska's vaccine distribution strategy seems to be working efficiently, with fewer than 100 wasted doses and more than 137,000 people with at least one shot in their arms through Thursday.

--Nationwide, enrollment at community colleges — which offer two-year degrees and vocational training and often attract older students looking to learn new skills — dropped 10% from fall 2019 to fall 2020, according to the National Student Clearinghouse. All colleges and four-year universities experienced only slight declines, beating many predictions that the outcome during the pandemic would be worse.

--A startup offering an alternative competitor to Amazon's cashierless store checkout system is getting a boost from the pandemic, which has driven increased interest in the technology.

—Seattle Times news sources
