Another grim milestone is approaching as the U.S. nears a year of pandemic life and death: 500,000 lives lost to COVID-19. That’s more than any other country, and more Americans than were killed in World War I, World War II and the Vietnam War.

Amid the losses are growing reasons for optimism as case counts and deaths continue to decline from post-holiday peaks, and vaccination rates steadily climb.

