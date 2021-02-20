In Seattle, the first urban public school system in the country to close because of the virus is now among the last to reopen to a broader set of students. Seattle Public Schools and its teachers union are currently divided on a full reopening plan, prompting the district to request mediation services from the state this week.
Israel agrees to vaccinate Palestinian workers, Palestinian officials say
Israel, which has faced criticism from human rights groups for not extending its world-leading vaccination program to Palestinian territories under its control, agreed Friday to inoculate 100,000 Palestinians who regularly cross into Israel to work, according to the Palestinian Minister of Health.
The vaccinations, which will occur at ad hoc centers set up along the line dividing Israel from the West Bank, she said, would mark the largest delivery of the protectant serum to the five million Palestinians living there and the Gaza Strip.
Authorities there are largely depending on vaccines yet to be distributed by an internationally-funded effort targeting poor countries, as well independent purchases they are making on the open market.
To date, Palestinians have gotten access to about 10,000 doses of the Russian Sputnik vaccine donated by Moscow, 2,000 of which of arrived in Gaza Thursday. Israel also sent 5,000 doses in early February to inject health workers
