Gov. Jay Inslee signed legislation Friday distributing $2.2 billion in federal money for COVID-19 relief that will aid struggling residents and businesses, as well as schools that are working toward resuming at least some in-person classes.

In Seattle, the first urban public school system in the country to close because of the virus is now among the last to reopen to a broader set of students. Seattle Public Schools and its teachers union are currently divided on a full reopening plan, prompting the district to request mediation services from the state this week.

