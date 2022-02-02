At the same time, U.S. officials are growing concerned over the lag in administering booster shots, leaving people with fading protections against the virus.
Meanwhile, the World Health Organization is raising concerns about tens of thousands of tons of extra medical waste that has strained waste management systems, including billions of masks, gloves, “moon suits,” and syringes. The waste is threatening both health and the environment, pointing to a “dire need” to improve those systems and get a response from both governments and people.
We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see the rest of our coronavirus coverage and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington.
Omicron is sweeping through King County's homeless population, and shelters have been left to deal with it on their own after the county largely threw up its hands. Yet at county isolation and quarantine hotels, scores of rooms sit empty.
It’s Day 6 of COVID-19. You've done your five days of isolation, but a rapid test comes back positive. Virologists are explaining why you should stay home.
COVID is killing Americans at a far higher rate than other wealthy nations are experiencing, and these charts help illustrate why. Many of those other countries are now easing their restrictions at what looks like a turning point. So why were some of them better prepared for COVID? Researchers found a key element in a study of 177 countries and territories.