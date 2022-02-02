COVID-19 has claimed the lives of U.S. residents at far higher rates than in any other wealthy nation. Despite having high access to COVID-19 vaccines, the country is lagging in vaccination rates.

At the same time, U.S. officials are growing concerned over the lag in administering booster shots, leaving people with fading protections against the virus.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization is raising concerns about tens of thousands of tons of extra medical waste that has strained waste management systems, including billions of masks, gloves, “moon suits,” and syringes. The waste is threatening both health and the environment, pointing to a “dire need” to improve those systems and get a response from both governments and people.

