• "Groundhog Day" for Seattle-area restaurants: Gov. Jay Inslee's phased plan allowed restaurants to reopen sit-down dining yesterday at 25% capacity. But the doors are not flying open all over town. While one restaurant owner says it made "total sense" to reopen, another pointed out, "We’re all still not safe." How will you make your decisions about dining out? We'd like to hear.
• COVID-19 may leave a lasting effect: diabetes in patients with no previous history of it. And researchers are racing to figure out whether the virus is spawning an entirely new type of diabetes that might act differently.
