By
 

As the deadliest month yet of the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. drew to a close with certain signs of progress, President Joe Biden told Republican senators Monday he’s unwilling to settle on an insufficient aid package after they pitched their slimmed down proposal.

Meanwhile, several counties in Washington, including King County, moved to the second phase of the state’s reopening plan Monday and two mass-vaccination sites opened. But while the state has made some positive steps, problems related to the massive demand for vaccines continue.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.

(Jennifer Luxton / The Seattle Times)

More

Catch up on the past 24 hours

Some Puget Sound-area vaccination sites had to close because of short supply, and others are booked through February. This comes as the region's move into the second phase of reopening requires people to stay vigilant and then some, health officials say. Here's our updated guide to getting a vaccine. And local medical systems' special vaccine access for VIPs may be a thing of the past, after a threat from the state.

• "Groundhog Day" for Seattle-area restaurants: Gov. Jay Inslee's phased plan allowed restaurants to reopen sit-down dining yesterday at 25% capacity. But the doors are not flying open all over town. While one restaurant owner says it made "total sense" to reopen, another pointed out, "We’re all still not safe." How will you make your decisions about dining out? We'd like to hear.

Does wearing two masks provide more protection? That depends on how you do it, infectious-disease experts say.

A fast, at-home coronavirus test will be available over the counter this year in the U.S.

COVID-19 may leave a lasting effect: diabetes in patients with no previous history of it. And researchers are racing to figure out whether the virus is spawning an entirely new type of diabetes that might act differently.

The pandemic's deadliest U.S. month ended with signs of hope: Cases and hospitalizations are plummeting, while vaccinations are picking up speed. The question now is whether the nation can stay ahead of the fast-spreading mutations. Track the pandemic in these graphics.

—Kris Higginson
Advertising

How is the pandemic affecting you?

What has changed about your daily life? What kinds of discussions are you having with family members and friends? Are you a health care worker who's on the front lines of the response? Are you a COVID-19 patient or do you know one? Whoever you are, we want to hear from you so our news coverage is as complete, accurate and useful as possible. If you're using a mobile device and can't see the form on this page, click here.
Seattle Times staff & news services

Most Read Local Stories