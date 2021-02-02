As the deadliest month yet of the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. drew to a close with certain signs of progress, President Joe Biden told Republican senators Monday he’s unwilling to settle on an insufficient aid package after they pitched their slimmed down proposal.

Meanwhile, several counties in Washington, including King County, moved to the second phase of the state’s reopening plan Monday and two mass-vaccination sites opened. But while the state has made some positive steps, problems related to the massive demand for vaccines continue.

