Tanzania’s COVID-denying leader urges prayer as cases climb
Tanzania’s COVID-denying president is calling on citizens for three days of prayer to defeat unnamed “respiratory diseases” amid warnings that the country is seeing a deadly resurgence in infections.
“Maybe we have wronged God somewhere,” populist President John Magufuli told mourners at a funeral for his chief secretary, John Kijazi, on Friday. “Let us all repent.” Magufuli has repeatedly claimed that Tanzania, a country of some 60 million people, defeated COVID-19 with God’s help.
But the local Catholic church, the U.S. Embassy and others have openly warned of a resurgence in cases. And this week the death of the vice president of the semi-autonomous island region of Zanzibar, Seif Sharif Hamad, brought widespread attention after his opposition political party said he had COVID-19.
• Almost exactly a year ago, a small Italian town suddenly found itself isolated in what felt "like a war film" as it confirmed the first death outside Asia from the coronavirus. How did the virus invade Vo? It's still a mystery as the town's unique story unfolds.
—Kris Higginson
