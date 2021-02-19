By
 

The United States will soon begin releasing $4 billion for an international effort to bolster the purchase and distribution of coronavirus vaccine to poor nations, White House officials said. President Joe Biden is expected to announce the plan Friday.

Meanwhile, Washington is still suffering the effects of this past weekend’s winter storm — an estimated 90% of shipments of vaccine were delayed this week, forcing closures of mass-vaccination sites and rescheduled appointments.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous’ days live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.

Catch up on the past 24 hours

Extreme weather is delaying 90% of the vaccine shipments to Washington state this week and slamming the brakes on second doses for many residents. A pop-up clinic in West Seattle, though, is making progress vaccinating Latino elders. Here's our guide to the challenging task of getting your vaccine, and a look at who's eligible now.

If you’re a snowbird, think carefully about where to get your vaccine. Our FAQ Friday explains why, and also tackles what you should do if you’re exposed to the virus after vaccination.

• Joe Biden today will use his first big presidential moment on the global stage to unveil a $4 billion plan to help vaccinate the world. (He'll also lay out his vision for dramatically reshaping U.S. foreign policy.

How to buy a real N95 mask online: Counterfeits abound on Amazon, one writer learned painfully on his way to scoring the real deal. And what's the difference between an N95 and a KN95? Let's unmask that and look at health experts' latest guidance on best mask strategies.

About 2.5 million women have left the workforce during the pandemic, and Vice President Kamala Harris is calling it a national emergency.

Dreadful decisions: Two young women "dressed up as grannies" to get vaccinated, Florida health officials say. That didn't end well for them. And the founder of the XPrize engineered a conference in a bubble, but it turned into a superspreader event.

Almost exactly a year ago, a small Italian town suddenly found itself isolated in what felt "like a war film" as it confirmed the first death outside Asia from the coronavirus. How did the virus invade Vo? It's still a mystery as the town's unique story unfolds.

—Kris Higginson
