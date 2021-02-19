The United States will soon begin releasing $4 billion for an international effort to bolster the purchase and distribution of coronavirus vaccine to poor nations, White House officials said. President Joe Biden is expected to announce the plan Friday.

Meanwhile, Washington is still suffering the effects of this past weekend’s winter storm — an estimated 90% of shipments of vaccine were delayed this week, forcing closures of mass-vaccination sites and rescheduled appointments.

