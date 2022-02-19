While the omicron surge has been waning across many countries, scientists from the World Health Organization are keeping a close eye on an omicron subvariant that appears to be more contagious.

Denmark was the first nation to report that the subvariant made up the majority of cases in that country. At the same time, the subvariant has been on the rise in several Asian nations.

Meanwhile, the European Union and African Union announced that six African countries will receive support to build vaccine production factories to reverse-engineer the existing commercially-sold COVID-19 vaccines.

