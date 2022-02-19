While the omicron surge has been waning across many countries, scientists from the World Health Organization are keeping a close eye on an omicron subvariant that appears to be more contagious.
Denmark was the first nation to report that the subvariant made up the majority of cases in that country. At the same time, the subvariant has been on the rise in several Asian nations.
Meanwhile, the European Union and African Union announced that six African countries will receive support to build vaccine production factories to reverse-engineer the existing commercially-sold COVID-19 vaccines.
Cruise lines say they will follow CDC coronavirus guidelines
The world’s largest cruise companies said Friday that they will voluntarily follow public health measures meant to reduce the risk of coronavirus outbreaks on ships operating in the United States.
Carnival Corp., Royal Caribbean Group and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings – representing more than a dozen brands between them – told The Washington Post that they would participate in the new voluntary program under the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Cruise Lines International Association, an industry group, recommended its members opt in.
“The updated instructions move closer to recognizing the cruise industry’s leadership in effectively mitigating COVID-19, as well as acknowledging ongoing improvements in the health environment,” the group said in a statement.
The CDC confirmed that the three major companies opted in but did not provide an update on any smaller cruise lines. Operators had until Friday to decide. The deadline came just days after the CDC lowered its coronavirus travel warning for cruises from “very high” to “high.” The agency said that people who are not up to date with their vaccines, as well as those at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19, should still avoid cruises.
However, King County won’t be lifting its mask mandate for indoor settings just yet, according to Public Health — Seattle & King County spokesperson Kate Cole. The agency, she said, will continue to monitor coronavirus-related metrics and reassess the mandate in the “coming weeks.”
Inslee announced Thursday masks still will be required in some settings, and vaccine-verification requirements also will loosen both statewide and in King County.
The changes come as coronavirus cases and hospitalizations fueled by omicron are declining, and as school-district superintendents have called on leaders to loosen mask requirements for schools — a measure other states have taken recently.
Local governments still have the authority to continue or reimplement mask mandates, and private businesses can still require employees and customers to wear masks, according to Inslee’s office.