By
 

President Joe Biden on Tuesday offered reassurance to Americans about the availability of the coronavirus vaccines and optimism that his $1.9 trillion relief bill would restore the U.S. economy.

Meanwhile, U.S. diplomats serving in countries with poor medical infrastructure and high virus infection rates are venting frustrations about the way top federal officials are distributing the vaccines.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous’ days live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.

(Jennifer Luxton / The Seattle Times)

More

Catch up on the past 24 hours

• Life expectancy in the U.S. plunged by a full year during the first half of 2020, as the pandemic fueled the biggest drop since World War II. Health officials' report, released today, breaks down how long we can all expect to live and which communities saw the biggest declines.

If you have a vaccine appointment, don't be surprised if it's postponed. Hospitals in Washington state are scrambling as nasty weather across the nation delays some shipments.

Can vaccinated people still spread COVID-19? How long does immunity last? Here’s what scientists know now. And if you’re vaccinated and exposed to COVID-19, you don’t need to quarantine as long as you meet three criteria, the CDC's new guidance says.

How do we know the vaccines are safe? Close monitoring is turning up reassuring signs. But still, many are hesitant: One-third of U.S. service members have refused vaccines, defense officials say.

Healthy volunteers will soon be infected with the virus in the world’s first such "human challenge trial."

You’re not imagining it: The pandemic may be making your hair fall out.

—Kris Higginson
Advertising

How is the pandemic affecting you?

What has changed about your daily life? What kinds of discussions are you having with family members and friends? Are you a health care worker who's on the front lines of the response? Are you a COVID-19 patient or do you know one? Whoever you are, we want to hear from you so our news coverage is as complete, accurate and useful as possible. If you're using a mobile device and can't see the form on this page, click here.
Seattle Times staff & news services

Most Read Local Stories