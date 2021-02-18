President Joe Biden on Tuesday offered reassurance to Americans about the availability of the coronavirus vaccines and optimism that his $1.9 trillion relief bill would restore the U.S. economy.
Meanwhile, U.S. diplomats serving in countries with poor medical infrastructure and high virus infection rates are venting frustrations about the way top federal officials are distributing the vaccines.
Pandemic spurs art of the reverse knit
It started with a simple sweater. After Harry Styles wore a color-block patchwork cardigan for a “Today” show rehearsal last February, knitters went into a kind of frenzy trying to reverse-engineer the pattern.
So many TikTok and YouTube users shared their process using the hashtag #harrystylescardigan — racking up tens of millions of views — that the creator of the original cardigan, Jonathan Anderson of the brand JW Anderson, released an official pattern and tutorial video.
Knitters and crocheters have always been a resourceful bunch. But the reverse-engineer-knitting craze unfolding on social media owes much to the current moment.
“Crafts bloom when people are stuck at home,” said Abby Glassenberg, president and co-founder of Craft Industry Alliance.
Exposed to COVID-19 after vaccination? Meet these 3 criteria and you won't have to quarantine
What happens if you’re vaccinated and then exposed to COVID-19?
In new guidance, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that once you’re fully vaccinated, you don’t need to quarantine if you’re exposed to someone with COVID-19, as long as you meet certain qualifications.
- It’s been at least two weeks since you received your second vaccine dose
- It’s been less than three months since you received your second vaccine dose, and
- You haven’t experienced any symptoms since your COVID-19 exposure
You must meet all three to forgo a quarantine, according to the CDC.
Working remotely? Some cities, states will pay you to move in
As the coronavirus pandemic spurs a migration of skilled workers out of pricey metro areas, a growing number of cities and states are recruiting new homeowners and even renters the old-fashioned way — by bribing them.
Baltimore, Topeka and Tulsa are among the places paying bounties of up to $15,000 to lure remote workers to town.
Video game designer Tyler Jaggers is one taker. He lived in Silicon Valley for years but feared homeownership was far out of his reach where the typical home fetches more than $1 million.
As the coronavirus pandemic raged and wildfire smoke darkened the skies above California, Jaggers joined an exodus of skilled workers leaving the nation’s most expensive cities.
In October, Jaggers paid just $47,000 for a three-story house with a basement, an attic, a back yard, a firepit, and a garage in Topeka, Kansas.
Sweetening the pot was Choose Topeka, a program that offers up to $10,000 to remote workers who move to town and buy a house or $5,000 to those who rent.
• Life expectancy in the U.S. plunged by a full year during the first half of 2020, as the pandemic fueled the biggest drop since World War II. Health officials' report, released today, breaks down how long we can all expect to live and which communities saw the biggest declines.
• If you have a vaccine appointment, don't be surprised if it's postponed. Hospitals in Washington state are scrambling as nasty weather across the nation delays some shipments.
• Can vaccinated people still spread COVID-19? How long does immunity last? Here’s what scientists know now. And if you’re vaccinated and exposed to COVID-19, you don’t need to quarantine as long as you meet three criteria, the CDC's new guidance says.
• How do we know the vaccines are safe? Close monitoring is turning up reassuring signs. But still, many are hesitant: One-third of U.S. service members have refused vaccines, defense officials say.
• Healthy volunteers will soon be infected with the virus in the world’s first such "human challenge trial."
• You’re not imagining it: The pandemic may be making your hair fall out.
