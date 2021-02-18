President Joe Biden on Tuesday offered reassurance to Americans about the availability of the coronavirus vaccines and optimism that his $1.9 trillion relief bill would restore the U.S. economy.

Meanwhile, U.S. diplomats serving in countries with poor medical infrastructure and high virus infection rates are venting frustrations about the way top federal officials are distributing the vaccines.

