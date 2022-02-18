An estimated 73% of U.S. residents have become immune to the omicron variant, health officials and experts said. Despite the hopeful outlook, they reminded people that on average, 2,000 deaths are being reported each day across the country.

Meanwhile, Gov. Jay Inslee announced that COVID-19 mask requirements will be lifted on March 21 for schools, child care facilities, grocery stores, bars, gyms and other indoor settings. The news came one day after King County announced restaurants, bars, theaters and gyms will no longer be required to check the vaccination status of their patrons beginning March 1.

