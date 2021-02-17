As much of the United States recovers from a weekend winter storm, health officials are concerned about the weather’s impact on the coronavirus vaccination drive.
In Washington, Gov. Jay Inslee announced Tuesday the state will expand COVID-19 testing resources for nearly 50 school districts — part of an effort to get more K-12 students back to in-person learning.
Authorities: Men posed as US marshals to avoid wearing masks
Two men are accused of pretending to be federal marshals and flashing phoney credentials to get out of wearing facial coverings at a South Florida resort hotel.
When the staff at the Wyndham Deerfield Beach Resort asked Walter Wayne Brown Jr., 53, and Gary Brummett, 81, to cover their faces, the men refused, and threatened to arrest employees and saddle the hotel with a fine, the South Florida SunSentinel reported.
The scheme collapsed when one employee thought they were acting suspicious and called police on Feb. 11. Officers and a real U.S. marshal arrived and arrested the men on charges of impersonating a federal officer.
At town hall, Biden touts plans, offers reassurance
In his first official trip away from Washington since taking office, President Joe Biden on Tuesday offered reassurance to Americans about the availability of the coronavirus vaccines and optimism that his $1.9 trillion relief bill was the kind of ambitious plan that could restore the U.S. economy.
“Now is the time we should be spending,” he said at a CNN town hall in Milwaukee that included not just his own supporters but Trump voters and independents. “Now is the time to go big.”
On the coronavirus, he said that every American who wanted a vaccine would be able to get one “by the end of July this year," saying the U.S. will have over 600 million doses, enough to vaccinate every single American.
The town hall’s question-and-answer format gave the president an opportunity to practice what has been his signature brand of personal politics for decades. When an independent voter asked him how her son with a preexisting condition could get the vaccine, for instance, Biden told her, “If you’re willing, I’ll stay around after this is over and maybe we can talk a few minutes and see if I can get you some help.”
• Frustrated about finding a COVID-19 vaccine? So is columnist Danny Westneat, who writes about how, instead of getting mad, four guerrilla techies in the Seattle area invented the state's first one-stop shot-finder. And here's our updating guide to who's eligible right now.
• Washington state is adding at least 48 school districts to its COVID-19 testing program, including several in Western Washington, in an effort to return more students to buildings.
• Double-masking can boost your protection, but not all masks should be layered. Here's a detailed look at the most effective masking strategies.
• Getting the first vaccine is like you've "started a cold car." But after that, people's bodies rev up differently, infectious-disease experts explain as they lay out possible side effects to prepare for.
• Seattle's City Council is vowing to distribute vaccines equitably by lifting several barriers.
• The U.S. must "stop pussyfooting around" and take immediate steps to cut airborne transmission of the virus in workplaces, a dozen scientists told the Biden administration.
