As much of the United States recovers from a weekend winter storm, health officials are concerned about the weather’s impact on the coronavirus vaccination drive.

In Washington, Gov. Jay Inslee announced Tuesday the state will expand COVID-19 testing resources for nearly 50 school districts — part of an effort to get more K-12 students back to in-person learning.

Frustrated about finding a COVID-19 vaccine? So is columnist Danny Westneat, who writes about how, instead of getting mad, four guerrilla techies in the Seattle area invented the state's first one-stop shot-finder. And here's our updating guide to who's eligible right now.

Washington state is adding at least 48 school districts to its COVID-19 testing program, including several in Western Washington, in an effort to return more students to buildings.

Double-masking can boost your protection, but not all masks should be layered. Here's a detailed look at the most effective masking strategies.

Getting the first vaccine is like you've "started a cold car." But after that, people's bodies rev up differently, infectious-disease experts explain as they lay out possible side effects to prepare for.

Seattle's City Council is vowing to distribute vaccines equitably by lifting several barriers.

The U.S. must "stop pussyfooting around" and take immediate steps to cut airborne transmission of the virus in workplaces, a dozen scientists told the Biden administration.

