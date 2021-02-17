We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous’ days live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.
• Getting the first vaccine is like you've "started a cold car." But after that, people's bodies rev up differently, infectious-disease experts explain as they lay out possible side effects to prepare for.
• The U.S. must "stop pussyfooting around" and take immediate steps to cut airborne transmission of the virus in workplaces, a dozen scientists told the Biden administration.
—Kris Higginson
