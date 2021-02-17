As much of the United States recovers from a weekend winter storm, health officials are concerned about the weather’s impact on the coronavirus vaccination drive.

In Washington, Gov. Jay Inslee announced Tuesday the state will expand COVID-19 testing resources for nearly 50 school districts — part of an effort to get more K-12 students back to in-person learning.

