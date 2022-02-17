By
 

A recently published study found that people who had COVID-19 have an increased risk of developing mental health issues in the months following an infection. People who had the virus were 39% more likely to be diagnosed with depression and 35% more like to be diagnosed with anxiety.

Meanwhile, King County officials announced that restaurants, bars and gyms will no longer be required to check for proof of vaccination or negative test results beginning March 1.

In a similar but larger-scale move, officials in Germany announced most COVID-19 restrictions in the country will end on March 20. Austrian officials also announced their decision to end most restrictions on March 5.

COVID virus may be airborne longer and spread by ventilation, shows Tri-Cities research

Scientists at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory in Richland have found an unexpected way that the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 may be infecting people.

A new study investigated one way that the virus may remain viable in the air more than 200 feet away from an infected person and after the infected person has left the room.

Conclusions are not definitive, but they do raise the possibility that changes should be considered in how buildings are ventilated to prevent the airborne spread of the virus that caused COVID-19.

Restaurants, bars, theaters and gyms in King County will no longer be requireed to check the vaccination status of their patrons beginning March 1, officials announced Wednesday.

Nearly 50 superintendents from Eastern Washington school districts signed a letter Tuesday calling on state leaders to lift the mask mandate for schools — although some districts are getting rid of the requirement anyway.

The nation’s leading health officials said Wednesday that the U.S. is moving closer to the point that COVID-19 is no longer a “constant crisis” as more cities, businesses and sports venues began lifting pandemic restrictions around the country.

A showdown appeared to be shaping up in Ottawa’s nearly three-week siege by truckers protesting the country’s COVID-19 restrictions as police in the capital warned drivers Wednesday to leave immediately or risk arrest. But as the vocal group of truckers grabbed the world’s attention, many of Canada’s truck drivers were scrambling to distance themselves from the movement, which they view as radical and fringe.

