Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan wants the city to be the quickest to vaccinate 70% of adults, she said in her final State of the City address on Monday. But that’s dependent on vaccine doses ramping up on a national level.
Meanwhile, Washington state health officials under Gov. Jay Inslee failed to plan for basic logistics that would have allowed for quick vaccination of those most vulnerable to the disease.
Piecing together the next pandemic
Watching for novel pathogens in Southeast Asia has recently become an important part of the global effort to understand the COVID-19 pandemic and stop the next one before it happens.
In late January, a group of researchers, most at the Pasteur Institute in Cambodia, announced that it had used metagenomic sequencing to discover a coronavirus closely related to SARS-CoV-2 in a bat captured in Cambodia in 2010.
The discovery “suggests that Southeast Asia represents a key area to consider in the ongoing search for the origins of SARS-CoV-2, and in future surveillance for coronaviruses,” the researchers wrote. This is what we were looking for, and we found it,” Dr. Veasna Duong, the leader of the study, told Nature in November. “It was exciting and surprising at the same time.”
That finding has drawn attention from researchers who want to better understand how and when viruses cross between species.
COVID-linked syndrome in children is growing, and cases are more severe
Fifteen-year-old Braden Wilson was frightened of COVID-19. He was careful to wear masks and only left his house, in Simi Valley, California, for things like orthodontist checkups and visits with his grandparents nearby.
But somehow, the virus found Braden. It wreaked ruthless damage in the form of an inflammatory syndrome that, for unknown reasons, strikes some young people, usually several weeks after infection by the coronavirus.
Doctors at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles put the teenager on a ventilator and a heart-lung bypass machine. But they could not stop his major organs from failing. On Jan. 5, “they officially said he was brain-dead,” his mother, Amanda Wilson, recounted, sobbing. “My boy was gone.”
Doctors across the country have been seeing a striking increase in the number of young people with the condition Braden had, which is called Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children or MIS-C. Even more worrisome, they say, is that more patients are now very sick than during the first wave of cases, which alarmed doctors and parents around the world last spring.
• The race between vaccines and new variants: States are widening their definitions of who can get vaccinated, but supply isn't keeping up as worries rise about fast-spreading variants. Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan last night pitched an ambitious goal of making the city a national leader in vaccinations. How realistic is this?
• Fran Goldman finally scored a vaccine appointment, then the snow came. Time to reschedule? Nope. The 90-year-old Seattleite set out to give her new hip a workout on a 6-mile trek through the snow.
• Makers of N95 masks are suddenly drowning in them, so why must ICU nurses keep reusing theirs? Here's what's behind this mess, as well as the latest advice on choosing your masks and doubling them up.
• A new push to bring vaccines to Black and brown communities: Washington state political and community leaders are joining in a campaign that aims to raise $15 million in private donations, then match it with money from the state.
• "I swim … between calls." Remote workers are fleeing for long stays in sunnier climates while they await vaccines — and the wealthier ones are packing into $70,000-a-month resorts. Meanwhile, the pandemic is upending the annual migration of Canada’s snowbirds. But instead of staying home, some of them are making Floridians furious.
