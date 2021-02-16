By
 

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan wants the city to be the quickest to vaccinate 70% of adults, she said in her final State of the City address on Monday. But that’s dependent on vaccine doses ramping up on a national level.

Meanwhile, Washington state health officials under Gov. Jay Inslee failed to plan for basic logistics that would have allowed for quick vaccination of those most vulnerable to the disease.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world.

Click here to see previous’ days live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.

(Jennifer Luxton / The Seattle Times)

More

Catch up on the past 24 hours

The race between vaccines and new variants: States are widening their definitions of who can get vaccinated, but supply isn't keeping up as worries rise about fast-spreading variants. Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan last night pitched an ambitious goal of making the city a national leader in vaccinations. How realistic is this?

Fran Goldman finally scored a vaccine appointment, then the snow came. Time to reschedule? Nope. The 90-year-old Seattleite set out to give her new hip a workout on a 6-mile trek through the snow. 

Makers of N95 masks are suddenly drowning in them, so why must ICU nurses keep reusing theirs? Here's what's behind this mess, as well as the latest advice on choosing your masks and doubling them up. 

A new push to bring vaccines to Black and brown communities: Washington state political and community leaders are joining in a campaign that aims to raise $15 million in private donations, then match it with money from the state.

"I swim … between calls." Remote workers are fleeing for long stays in sunnier climates while they await vaccines — and the wealthier ones are packing into $70,000-a-month resorts. Meanwhile, the pandemic is upending the annual migration of Canada’s snowbirds. But instead of staying home, some of them are making Floridians furious.

—Kris Higginson
Advertising

How is the pandemic affecting you?

What has changed about your daily life? What kinds of discussions are you having with family members and friends? Are you a health care worker who's on the front lines of the response? Are you a COVID-19 patient or do you know one? Whoever you are, we want to hear from you so our news coverage is as complete, accurate and useful as possible. If you're using a mobile device and can't see the form on this page, click here.
Seattle Times staff & news services

Most Read Local Stories