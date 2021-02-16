Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan wants the city to be the quickest to vaccinate 70% of adults, she said in her final State of the City address on Monday. But that’s dependent on vaccine doses ramping up on a national level.

Meanwhile, Washington state health officials under Gov. Jay Inslee failed to plan for basic logistics that would have allowed for quick vaccination of those most vulnerable to the disease.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world.

Click here to see previous’ days live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.