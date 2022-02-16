By
 

The Biden administration told Congress it will need $30 billion more to respond to COVID-19: $17.9 billion to purchase vaccines and treatments, around $4.9 billion for testing, $3 billion for people without health insurance and $3.7 billion to prepare for future variants.

While several scientists are focused on creating vaccines to target the latest variant, other scientists expressed that it would be more viable to focus on developing a universal COVID-19 vaccine that could target existing and new variants.

We're updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world.

The CDC says taking a cruise now presents a lower risk than it did at the end of 2021 — at least in some cases.

COVID-19 vaccines during pregnancy can protect babies after they’re born and lead to fewer hospitalized infants, a U.S. government study released Tuesday suggested.

You think you had COVID during the omicron wave but aren’t sure. Now, weeks later, you want to know if you had omicron and whether the low-level infection will offer you any immunity going forward. Here are the options you have to find out.

The Washington Senate Tuesday passed a bill that would give state legislative leaders a new tool to limit the governor’s powers during states of emergency. Here's what you need to know.

