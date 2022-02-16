The Biden administration told Congress it will need $30 billion more to respond to COVID-19: $17.9 billion to purchase vaccines and treatments, around $4.9 billion for testing, $3 billion for people without health insurance and $3.7 billion to prepare for future variants.

While several scientists are focused on creating vaccines to target the latest variant, other scientists expressed that it would be more viable to focus on developing a universal COVID-19 vaccine that could target existing and new variants.

