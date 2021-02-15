Days of snow frustrated people faced with rescheduling long-awaited vaccinations. However, officials say availability of the shot is improving, and vaccine trials are underway for the youngest age group yet, by Oxford University.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world.

Click here to see previous’ days live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.