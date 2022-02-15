A study in its early stages found that people who exercised for 90 minutes after receiving a COVID-19 or flu shot produced more antibodies than people who did not.

Meanwhile, over a thousand New York City workers were fired for refusing to comply with the city’s vaccine mandate. City officials sent notices in late January to 4,000 employees. Three-quarters of those employees had already been on unpaid leave for months for failing to comply with an earlier deadline.

At the same time, officials in Hong Kong announced plans to make COVID-19 vaccines available to children as young as 3. The decision comes as the city documented a record 2,071 daily cases on Monday and was expecting cases to double on Tuesday.

