Meanwhile, over a thousand New York City workers were fired for refusing to comply with the city’s vaccine mandate. City officials sent notices in late January to 4,000 employees. Three-quarters of those employees had already been on unpaid leave for months for failing to comply with an earlier deadline.
At the same time, officials in Hong Kong announced plans to make COVID-19 vaccines available to children as young as 3. The decision comes as the city documented a record 2,071 daily cases on Monday and was expecting cases to double on Tuesday.
Indonesian new virus cases set record as omicron spreads
Indonesia reported a record number of new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday driven by the highly transmissible omicron variant.
The country confirmed 57,049 new infections, more than the previous record of about 56,700 set last July, when the delta variant overwhelmed hospitals on the main island of Java. The national COVID-19 task force also reported 134 deaths on Tuesday.
Indonesia had largely recovered from last year’s surge, which was among the worst in Southeast Asia, and new daily infections had fallen to about 200 by December. But cases have been sharply rising again with omicron’s arrival.
COVID put thousands of procedures in WA on hold, frustrating patients and worrying surgeons
Scott Matsuda’s cancer was worsening.
He was diagnosed with myelofibrosis — a rare type of leukemia — 15 years ago, and for the most part had been able to keep it from spreading too quickly.
In late 2019, however, it became obvious he would soon need a bone marrow transplant, the 67-year-old said.
He had a medical team at the Seattle Cancer Care Alliance. He found a donor. He and his family made arrangements to stay near the treatment center after the procedure.
“Then, in the beginning of March [2020], everything got shut down,” he said.
Matsuda is among thousands of Washingtonians whose medical procedures have been pushed back during the pandemic, as hospitals cleared space for a crush of COVID-19 patients. Delayed procedures vary widely, from colonoscopies to cancer care — anything that, if postponed, is not anticipated to cause harm to a patient within 90 days, according to a recent emergency order from Gov. Jay Inslee that paused all elective care.
Australia sets reopening date for vaccinated international travelers
The Australian government plans to reopen its borders to vaccinated travelers later this month.
According to Reuters.com, tourists from any country in the world who have received a full dose of an approved COVID-19 vaccine will be allowed to enter Australia for the first time since March 2020, starting on Feb. 21.
To enter, travelers must present a negative rapid antigen test or Polymerase chain reaction test taken within 24 hours of departure.
