It’s been a mixed bag with the vaccine rollout in Washington state, but officials say availability of the shots is improving every day.
Yesterday’s snowstorm didn’t help things, forcing closure of some vaccine sites and slowing attendance to those that stayed open. Still, progress is evident, both at home and abroad. Oxford University has announced it has started testing its coronavirus vaccine in children as young as six in a move that expands coronavirus vaccine trials to the youngest age group yet.
We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world.
U.S. Public Health Service, called on for pandemic response, still awaits vaccinations
Hundreds of government health workers called on to help respond to the pandemic and potentially administer vaccines are still waiting for the opportunity to be vaccinated themselves, according to three officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the issue.
Two months after federal officials authorized the first coronavirus vaccine for use, there is still no plan to allot vaccine supply to fully inoculate the commissioned corps of the U.S. Public Health Service, a 6,000-person force that has been deployed to care for coronavirus patients, set up vaccination sites and perform other health tasks on behalf of the federal government. Instead, members of the corps have been encouraged to visit military treatment facilities such as Walter Reed National Military Medical Center – where some officers have been turned away, unable to convince staff they were eligible for the vaccine – or try to get shots in states where they’ve been deployed.
The corps is a uniformed service of the government, just like the military, and health department leaders have said all of its members should be eligible for shots under the Pentagon’s vaccination priority list.
