It’s been a mixed bag with the vaccine rollout in Washington state, but officials say availability of the shots is improving every day.

Yesterday’s snowstorm didn’t help things, forcing closure of some vaccine sites and slowing attendance to those that stayed open. Still, progress is evident, both at home and abroad. Oxford University has announced it has started testing its coronavirus vaccine in children as young as six in a move that expands coronavirus vaccine trials to the youngest age group yet.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world.

Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.