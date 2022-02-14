A bill passed out of the Washington House in a 92-6 vote Saturday aims to extend outdoor school programs to all fifth and sixth graders in the state. It now heads to the Senate. The statewide outdoor education initiative comes after almost two years of virtual learning, and as test scores are dropping and young people are experiencing record rates of burnout and mental health issues.

“COVID has certainly shown us that students, among others, need outlets. They need to get outdoors, they need to have some recreation, they need to smell the fresh air,” said Sen. Sam Hunt, D-Olympia, the prime sponsor of the Senate version of the bill, SB 5925.

