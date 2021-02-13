By
 

In an encouraging coronavirus milestone, Washington state announced Friday that 1 million COVID-19 vaccines have been administered. But while a drop in confirmed infections around the world is a relief, the head of the World Health Organization is cautioning against relaxing restrictions.

Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday that in-person schooling can resume safely with masks, social distancing and other strategies — and vaccination of teachers, while important, is not a prerequisite for reopening.

Washington state will focus on second vaccine dose

The state will focus on administering second vaccine doses next week and because of that, appointments to get a first dose next week will be extremely limited, Washington state health officials said Friday.

Providers requested about 170,000 second doses for next week, an amount significantly higher than the state’s allocation of 92,325 second doses, the Department of Health said in a news release. The difference is likely because some providers in Washington used doses of vaccine intended to complete the two-dose vaccine series as the initial dose in January.

Unfortunately, officials said, this means a portion of next week’s available first doses will need to be used to fully vaccinate these people. This focus on second dose administration is anticipated to be less so in upcoming weeks, officials said.

For first doses next week, the Department of Health plans to prioritize long term care facilities, adult family homes, mass vaccination sites in King, Pierce, Snohomish and Spokane counties and other sites that address equity.

