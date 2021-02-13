We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.
Providers requested about 170,000 second doses for next week, an amount significantly higher than the state’s allocation of 92,325 second doses, the Department of Health said in a news release. The difference is likely because some providers in Washington used doses of vaccine intended to complete the two-dose vaccine series as the initial dose in January.
Unfortunately, officials said, this means a portion of next week’s available first doses will need to be used to fully vaccinate these people. This focus on second dose administration is anticipated to be less so in upcoming weeks, officials said.
For first doses next week, the Department of Health plans to prioritize long term care facilities, adult family homes, mass vaccination sites in King, Pierce, Snohomish and Spokane counties and other sites that address equity.
—The Associated Press
