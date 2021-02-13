In an encouraging coronavirus milestone, Washington state announced Friday that 1 million COVID-19 vaccines have been administered. But while a drop in confirmed infections around the world is a relief, the head of the World Health Organization is cautioning against relaxing restrictions.

Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday that in-person schooling can resume safely with masks, social distancing and other strategies — and vaccination of teachers, while important, is not a prerequisite for reopening.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.