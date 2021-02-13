In an encouraging coronavirus milestone, Washington state announced Friday that 1 million COVID-19 vaccines have been administered. But while a drop in confirmed infections around the world is a relief, the head of the World Health Organization is cautioning against relaxing restrictions.
Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday that in-person schooling can resume safely with masks, social distancing and other strategies — and vaccination of teachers, while important, is not a prerequisite for reopening.
Visually impaired face new challenges navigating a world remade by COVID-19
Will Butler breezed through the entrance of the Silver Lake Trader Joe’s, bypassing a small line of shoppers waiting to get in. An employee monitoring access said nothing as Butler swept a red-tipped white cane to find his way inside.
Butler had no idea he’d cut in front.
“How would I find the line?” the legally blind 31-year-old asked.
This time, there were no problems, but that’s not always the case. On Sundays, “when the line is super long and everyone’s like really scared and grumpy, no one will offer any help,” he said. On those days, Butler makes his way to the back of the queue, trying to maintain a socially distanced space without being able to see it.
Like so many challenges wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic, grocery store lines are just one of the new impediments thrown, literally, into the way of the visually impaired.
More than 188,000 people in Los Angeles County have “vision difficulty,” including those who are “blind or having serious difficulty seeing, even when wearing glasses,” according to U.S. census data from 2019. The Braille Institute, a nonprofit organization based in L.A., serves nearly 12,900 adults and children across the county.
Those in the blind and low-vision community have long faced challenges now synonymous with the pandemic: social isolation, mobility limitations, classroom dynamics that are less than ideal. But the crisis has exacerbated those problems.
Biden’s vaccine push runs into distrust in the Black community
Former Tuskegee, Ala., mayor Johnny Ford rolled up his right sleeve and smiled behind his mask as the first dose of coronavirus vaccine entered his arm — a televised display of faith he hoped would save Black families from suffering.
Ford became mayor soon after the disclosure of the infamous Tuskegee Study of Untreated Syphilis in the Negro Male in 1972, and he spent years seeking justice for victims of the abominable government-run program. Now he’s trying to persuade Black people that vaccines fast-tracked by that same government are not only safe, but vital.
Ford, whose wife nearly died of the virus this winter, is frustrated that so many African Americans are still resisting the vaccine. “For those folks who want to stand around and debate, let them debate,” Ford said. “I’m sorry for them and regret that they want to do that. But if they don’t want to take it, then please move out of the way of those who do want to take it.”
The vaccine hesitancy that Ford is fighting has emerged as a crucial test for the Biden White House, which has repeatedly said racial equity will be central to his presidency. The administration is planning a sweeping campaign to promote the vaccine to minorities, but activists like Ford say the problem is already critical.
Washington state will focus on second vaccine dose
The state will focus on administering second vaccine doses next week and because of that, appointments to get a first dose next week will be extremely limited, Washington state health officials said Friday.
Providers requested about 170,000 second doses for next week, an amount significantly higher than the state’s allocation of 92,325 second doses, the Department of Health said in a news release. The difference is likely because some providers in Washington used doses of vaccine intended to complete the two-dose vaccine series as the initial dose in January.
Unfortunately, officials said, this means a portion of next week’s available first doses will need to be used to fully vaccinate these people. This focus on second dose administration is anticipated to be less so in upcoming weeks, officials said.
For first doses next week, the Department of Health plans to prioritize long term care facilities, adult family homes, mass vaccination sites in King, Pierce, Snohomish and Spokane counties and other sites that address equity.
