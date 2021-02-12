We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.
• Most of the state can move into the second phase of reopening, in which limited indoor dining is allowed, along with gyms and some other indoor entertainment, Gov. Jay Inslee said yesterday. The state’s south-central region is the only one left in the more restrictive phase, which one lawmaker called “heartbreaking.” Here’s what you can and can’t do around Washington in Phase 2.
• When then-President Donald Trump contracted COVID-19 last October, he was much sicker than he or his aides let on, new reporting shows.
• President Joe Biden wants to spend nearly $2 trillion to pull the economy out of its continued trouble in the pandemic. The plan has much to recommend it, writes business columnist Jon Talton.
