We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.
Black hospital faces vaccine mistrust from own staff
Just 37% of the 600 doctors, nurses and support staff at Roseland Community Hospital have been vaccinated even though health care workers are first in line. Many holdouts come from the mostly Black, working class neighborhoods surrounding the hospital, areas hard hit by the virus yet plagued with vaccine reluctance.
The irony hasn’t escaped organizers of a vaccination campaign at the 110-bed hospital, which until recently was overflowing with coronavirus patients. If seeing COVID-19 up close and personal isn’t enough to persuade people to get vaccinated, what will?
Rhonda Jones, a 50-year-old nurse at the hospital, has treated many patients with severe COVID-19, a relative died from it, and her mother and a nephew were infected and recovered, but she is still holding out.
The vaccines “came out just too fast’ and haven’t been adequately tested, she said. She doesn’t rule out getting vaccinated, but not any time soon.
’’I always tell my patients, just because a doctor orders you medication, you have to ask; you don’t take it just because,’’ Jones said. “Nursing school teachers always told us, when in doubt, check it out.”
• Most of the state can move into the second phase of reopening, in which limited indoor dining is allowed, along with gyms and some other indoor entertainment, Gov. Jay Inslee said yesterday. The state’s south-central region is the only one left in the more restrictive phase, which one lawmaker called “heartbreaking.” Here’s what you can and can’t do around Washington in Phase 2.
• When then-President Donald Trump contracted COVID-19 last October, he was much sicker than he or his aides let on, new reporting shows.
• President Joe Biden wants to spend nearly $2 trillion to pull the economy out of its continued trouble in the pandemic. The plan has much to recommend it, writes business columnist Jon Talton.
—Julie Hanson
How is the pandemic affecting you?
What has changed about your daily life? What kinds of discussions are you having with family members and friends? Are you a health care worker who's on the front lines of the response? Are you a COVID-19 patient or do you know one? Whoever you are, we want to hear from you so our news coverage is as complete, accurate and useful as possible. If you're using a mobile device and can't see the form on this page, click here.