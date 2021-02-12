By
 

President Joe Biden’s team is charging ahead in its fight against the coronavirus, starting each day by reviewing statistics on new cases and deaths, people in hospitals, COVID-19 tests administered, vaccine doses shipped and shots injected. On Thursday, Biden announced the United States will have enough supply of the COVID-19 vaccine by the end of the summer to inoculate 300 million Americans.

In Washington, Gov. Jay Inslee said Thursday all but six of Washington’s 39 counties will now be able to loosen COVID-19 restrictions and bring back limited indoor dining and live entertainment, and reopen gyms. Here’s what’s now permitted.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.

(Jennifer Luxton / The Seattle Times)

Catch up on the past 24 hours

Chris Reykdal, Washington state schools superintendent, in July. Reykdal is telling school districts that if they want their new federal COVID-19 relief money, they need to update and submit their reopening plans by March 1. (Ellen M. Banner / The Seattle Times)
The state's public school districts have less than three weeks to put together reopening plans including safety measures, virus-tracking tools and how they plan to measure and address student learning loss. Chris Reykdal, state schools superintendent, set an earlier deadline than state lawmakers did in allocating millions in federal funds. This is not an order for schools to reopen; that is left to individual districts. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden, under pressure to order schools open, said he’s waiting to hear from the CDC, which could have guidance on that today.

Most of the state can move into the second phase of reopening, in which limited indoor dining is allowed, along with gyms and some other indoor entertainment, Gov. Jay Inslee said yesterday. The state’s south-central region is the only one left in the more restrictive phase, which one lawmaker called “heartbreaking.” Here’s what you can and can’t do around Washington in Phase 2.

FAQ Friday: What does “herd immunity” really mean? Are a mutation and a variant the same thing? A guide to the language of COVID-19.

“Open season” by April? Dr. Anthony Fauci says “virtually everybody and anybody in any category could start to get vaccinated” in the coming months. Here’s how to get a vaccine in Washington state.

When then-President Donald Trump contracted COVID-19 last October, he was much sicker than he or his aides let on, new reporting shows.

President Joe Biden wants to spend nearly $2 trillion to pull the economy out of its continued trouble in the pandemic. The plan has much to recommend it, writes business columnist Jon Talton.

—Julie Hanson
Seattle Times staff & news services

