The Food and Drug Administration authorized a new antibody drug that specifically targets the omicron variant for adults and adolescents who have mild to moderate cases of COVID-19.
The Biden administration will begin shipping the 600,000 doses it purchased to state health officials for distribution.
At the same time, federal health regulators halted plans of a speed review to approve COVID-19 shots for children under 5 before being clear on how many doses would be necessary. FDA officials said they needed to wait for further data on whether children under 5 would need a third shot.
Elsewhere in the world, leaders in Belgium announced they will ease some COVID-19 restrictions next week including allowing restaurants and bars to open for full hours and no longer requiring children under 12 to wear face masks. The decision comes as health officials anticipate the decline in COVID-19 infections to continue.
Hong Kong reports record COVID-19 cases, tightens measures
Hong Kong on Saturday reported its daily record of confirmed COVID-19 cases, at 1,514.
The city is struggling with the worst outbreak of the pandemic as it tries to implement China’s zero-tolerance strategy using a mandatory quarantine for all travelers and mass testing.
Hong Kong imposed new restriction this week, limiting in-person gatherings to no more than two households. It plans to allow only vaccinated people in shopping malls and supermarkets. Places of worship, hair salons and other businesses were ordered to close.
Beijing officials and Chinese state media warned Hong Kong against loosening any of the measures, saying that adopting a “living with the virus” policy would overwhelm its medical systems.
One eye on midterms, Dems ease up on approach to virus
“People are tired,” Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock says in the opening ad for his reelection campaign.
There’s not a face mask to be seen in the Democrat’s video montage of scenes across Georgia, as he goes on to say people that are “wondering when things will get back to normal, and at the same time not knowing what normal even means anymore.”
The ad reflects a shifting narrative on COVID-19 restrictions across the country: Democrats are now increasingly supportive of easing mandates as they struggle to address voter frustration with the lingering pandemic.