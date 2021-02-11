As Washington closes in on 1 million COVID-19 shots administered, the federal government is finally forecasting vaccine allocations more than one week in advance, eliminating what has been a vexing, weekly scramble to match supply and demand.

As Washingtonians prepare for this week’s winter weather, however, some vaccine and testing sites in the Pacific Northwest are preparing to close temporarily.

