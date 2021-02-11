As Washingtonians prepare for this week’s winter weather, however, some vaccine and testing sites in the Pacific Northwest are preparing to close temporarily.
• Things are looking up: As Washington closes in on 1 million COVID-19 shots administered, the state is finally able to plan vaccinations more than one week in advance. Here’s why. And if you’re trying to get vaccinated, check our updating guide.
• If you can’t get a mask to fit properly, you should consider wearing two masks, the CDC urges. Federal health officials say double masking can protect against more contagious coronavirus variants. Here’s why it’s important.
