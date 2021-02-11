As Washington closes in on 1 million COVID-19 shots administered, the federal government is finally forecasting vaccine allocations more than one week in advance, eliminating what has been a vexing, weekly scramble to match supply and demand.
As Washingtonians prepare for this week’s winter weather, however, some vaccine and testing sites in the Pacific Northwest are preparing to close temporarily.
Miami man pleads guilty to using COVID loan for Lamborghini
A South Florida man has pleaded guilty to fraudulently obtaining $3.9 million in federal coronavirus loans and using some of the money to buy a Lamborghini Huracan.
David Hines, of Miami, pleaded guilty to federal charges including bank fraud at a hearing Wednesday held via videoconference because of COVID-19 restrictions. He will be sentenced in April.
As part of the plea, Hines acknowledged receiving $3.9 million in federal government loans on behalf of different companies he managed, fraudulently claiming they would be used to pay employees impacted by the pandemic.
Instead, he used the proceeds to go on a spending spree that included shelling out $318,000 on a Lamborghini sportscar as well as running up bills at a jewelry store and a luxury Miami Beach hotel.
How are experts tracking variants of the coronavirus?
Scientists are scanning virus samples taken from infected people to look for mutations, through a process called genome sequencing. It’s the same method researchers have been using for years to study bacteria, plants, animals and humans.
Around the world, researchers have sequenced more than 500,000 genomes of the COVID-19 virus to date.
Viruses can mutate as they make copies of themselves after infecting a person. By sequencing virus samples over time, scientists can look for recurring changes in the genome.
Most mutations are meaningless, but others can make a virus more contagious, deadly or resistant to vaccines and treatment. Health experts are primarily concerned about three variants first detected in the United Kingdom, South Africa and Brazil. They seem to spread more easily and research is underway to see if they cause more serious disease.
Catch up on the past 24 hours
• Things are looking up: As Washington closes in on 1 million COVID-19 shots administered, the state is finally able to plan vaccinations more than one week in advance. Here’s why. And if you’re trying to get vaccinated, check our updating guide.
• If you can’t get a mask to fit properly, you should consider wearing two masks, the CDC urges. Federal health officials say double masking can protect against more contagious coronavirus variants. Here’s why it’s important.
• Seven destinations that are allowing in (some) travelers with proof of vaccination.
• Sex during a pandemic: Be clean, be quick and keep those faces far apart, experts say.
• Dating was difficult enough before the pandemic came crashing in with guidelines against human contact and gathering. We’ve got some stories from those in the trenches. Our “pitch your friend” online dating event is tomorrow night: Want to watch the fun?
