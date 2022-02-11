The Biden administration has purchased enough of a yet-to-be approved antibody drug to treat 600,000 COVID-19 patients after two leading monoclonal antibody treatments in the U.S. turned out to be ineffective against the omicron variant, which now accounts for nearly all COVID-19 cases in the country.

Norwegian Cruise Line and Royal Caribbean will soon drop their mask mandates, relaxing their coronavirus protocols while the omicron-variant-fueled surge that tore through the cruise industry for months continues an overall decline. Royal Caribbean will allow its latest mask requirement to expire Feb. 14, returning to a pre-omicron policy in which passengers could go without face coverings in areas designated for fully vaccinated people. Norwegian said in an update to its Sail Safe guidance that it will nix masking rules for all departures starting March 1, but will continue to enforce mask requirements on European sailings depending on local government rules.

