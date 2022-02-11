By
 

The Biden administration has purchased enough of a yet-to-be approved antibody drug to treat 600,000 COVID-19 patients after two leading monoclonal antibody treatments in the U.S. turned out to be ineffective against the omicron variant, which now accounts for nearly all COVID-19 cases in the country.

Norwegian Cruise Line and Royal Caribbean will soon drop their mask mandates, relaxing their coronavirus protocols while the omicron-variant-fueled surge that tore through the cruise industry for months continues an overall decline. Royal Caribbean will allow its latest mask requirement to expire Feb. 14, returning to a pre-omicron policy in which passengers could go without face coverings in areas designated for fully vaccinated people. Norwegian said in an update to its Sail Safe guidance that it will nix masking rules for all departures starting March 1, but will continue to enforce mask requirements on European sailings depending on local government rules.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see the rest of our coronavirus coverage and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington.

Should you still wear a mask, if and when it’s no longer required? As Washington state ditches one mandate and maps out a timeline to drop others, public health experts recommend deciding with these factors in mind. 

Hospitalizations are so high in Washington, the state is turning to 10 long-term care facilities to treat hundreds of would-be hospital patients who don't have COVID-19. 

Ahoy, travelers: Two major cruise lines are dropping their mask mandates. And it's getting easier to travel to Britain, which today scrapped some of the last restrictions for vaccinated and unvaccinated travelers.

A man fuming over mask mandates called in a bomb threat, aiming to distract police in a city wracked by protests. But it seems he didn't check his geography first.

