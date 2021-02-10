By
 

As Democrats work to speed President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan through Congress, the president on Tuesday met with a handful of leading business executives to discuss the economic package.

Meanwhile, scientists continue to work on virus vaccines, including one that could work against all coronaviruses.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.

(Jennifer Luxton / The Seattle Times)

More

Catch up on the past 24 hours

We want our shots. The Seattle area ranks second among major metro areas for our willingness to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, a new survey found. This contrasts with a separate national study in which one-third of U.S. adults said they wouldn’t or probably wouldn’t get vaccinated. Here’s our updating guide to how to get your vaccine.

We’re hearing from a lot of readers who wish it were easier to schedule a vaccine appointment, and the King County Council took aim yesterday at organizations that gave preferential treatment to the wealthy or well-connected.

The owner of a Kent sports bar who defied the state’s indoor dining ban has agreed to pay a $2,400 fine and says he’ll follow the rules going forward.

A UW student contracted the UK variant of the virus and is recovering, officials said this week.

A huge new study found that people with dementia are twice as likely to contract the coronavirus.

—Julie Hanson
Advertising

How is the pandemic affecting you?

What has changed about your daily life? What kinds of discussions are you having with family members and friends? Are you a health care worker who's on the front lines of the response? Are you a COVID-19 patient or do you know one? Whoever you are, we want to hear from you so our news coverage is as complete, accurate and useful as possible. If you're using a mobile device and can't see the form on this page, click here.
Seattle Times staff & news services

Most Read Local Stories