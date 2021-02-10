As Democrats work to speed President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan through Congress, the president on Tuesday met with a handful of leading business executives to discuss the economic package.
Meanwhile, scientists continue to work on virus vaccines, including one that could work against all coronaviruses.
We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.
AP-NORC poll: A third of US adults skeptical of COVID shots
About 1 in 3 Americans say they definitely or probably won’t get the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a new poll that some experts say is discouraging news if the U.S. hopes to achieve herd immunity and vanquish the outbreak.
The poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that while 67% of Americans plan to get vaccinated or have already done so, 15% are certain they won’t and 17% say probably not. Many expressed doubts about the vaccine’s safety and effectiveness.
The poll suggests that substantial skepticism persists more than a month and a half into a U.S. vaccination drive that has encountered few if any serious side effects. It found that resistance runs higher among younger people, people without college degrees, Black Americans and Republicans.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s leading infectious-disease scientist, has estimated that somewhere between 70% and 85% of the U.S. population needs to get inoculated to stop the scourge that has killed close to 470,000 Americans. More recently, he said the spread of more contagious variants of the virus increases the need for more people to get their shots — and quickly.
Nearly 33 million Americans, or about 10% of the population, have received at least one dose, and 9.8 million have been fully vaccinated, according to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention.
Catch up on the past 24 hours
• We want our shots. The Seattle area ranks second among major metro areas for our willingness to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, a new survey found. This contrasts with a separate national study in which one-third of U.S. adults said they wouldn’t or probably wouldn’t get vaccinated. Here’s our updating guide to how to get your vaccine.
• We’re hearing from a lot of readers who wish it were easier to schedule a vaccine appointment, and the King County Council took aim yesterday at organizations that gave preferential treatment to the wealthy or well-connected.
• The owner of a Kent sports bar who defied the state’s indoor dining ban has agreed to pay a $2,400 fine and says he’ll follow the rules going forward.
• A UW student contracted the UK variant of the virus and is recovering, officials said this week.
• A huge new study found that people with dementia are twice as likely to contract the coronavirus.
How is the pandemic affecting you?What has changed about your daily life? What kinds of discussions are you having with family members and friends? Are you a health care worker who's on the front lines of the response? Are you a COVID-19 patient or do you know one? Whoever you are, we want to hear from you so our news coverage is as complete, accurate and useful as possible. If you're using a mobile device and can't see the form on this page, click here.
Most Read Local Stories
- How much snow will the Seattle area get this week? Here's what we know.
- Washington state's proposed ban on registration of new gas passenger cars prompts pushback from attorney general
- Coronavirus daily news updates, February 9: What to know today about COVID-19 in the Seattle area, Washington state and the world VIEW
- On the verge of release, an Auburn-area Proud Boy charged in Capitol siege instead ordered transported to D.C.
- Turmoil surfaces in Seattle City Council's push to reimagine public safety