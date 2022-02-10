While several states have already moved to drop mask mandates, White House officials are still in the process of speaking with health experts to plan a transition to the next phase of the pandemic.

Dr. Anthony Fauci said the country could reach a level of “normality” if cases continue to fall and no new variants emerge. But Fauci advised that any transition from current safety requirements would need to be gradual due to the unpredictability of the pandemic.

At the same time, Gov. Jay Inslee announced the outdoor mask requirement for gatherings of 500 people or more will end on Feb. 18. Inslee is expected to announce next week when mask requirements for schools and businesses will end.

Meanwhile, 33 hospitals in Afghanistan have been forced to close due to a lack of doctors, medicines and heating. Only five hospitals in the country are reportedly offering COVID-19 treatment amid a recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

Gov. Jay Inslee has set a press conference today at 2 p.m. to discuss the state’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Watch here: