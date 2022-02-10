While several states have already moved to drop mask mandates, White House officials are still in the process of speaking with health experts to plan a transition to the next phase of the pandemic.
Dr. Anthony Fauci said the country could reach a level of “normality” if cases continue to fall and no new variants emerge. But Fauci advised that any transition from current safety requirements would need to be gradual due to the unpredictability of the pandemic.
At the same time, Gov. Jay Inslee announced the outdoor mask requirement for gatherings of 500 people or more will end on Feb. 18. Inslee is expected to announce next week when mask requirements for schools and businesses will end.
Meanwhile, 33 hospitals in Afghanistan have been forced to close due to a lack of doctors, medicines and heating. Only five hospitals in the country are reportedly offering COVID-19 treatment amid a recent surge in COVID-19 cases.
Gov. Jay Inslee has set a press conference today at 2 p.m. to discuss the state’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Watch here:
COVID-19 truck blockade in Canada shuts down Ford plant
A blockade of the bridge between Canada and Detroit by protesters demanding an end to Canada’s COVID-19 restrictions forced the shutdown Wednesday of a Ford plant and began to have broader implications for the North American auto industry.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, meanwhile, stood firm against an easing of Canada’s COVID-19 restrictions in the face of mounting pressure during recent weeks by protests against the restrictions and against Trudeau himself.
The protest by people mostly in pickup trucks entered its third day at the Ambassador Bridge between Detroit and Windsor, Ontario. Traffic was prevented from entering Canada, while U.S.-bound traffic was still moving.
The bridge carries 25% of all trade between the two countries, and Canadian authorities expressed increasing worry about the economic effects.
Ford said late Wednesday that parts shortages forced it to shut down its engine plant in Windsor and to run an assembly plant in Oakville, Ontario, on a reduced schedule.
—Tom Krisher and Rob Gillies, The Associated Press
‘We are not there yet’: States drop mask rules, but CDC stands firm
The White House has been meeting with outside health experts to plan a pandemic exit strategy and a transition to a “new normal,” but the behind-the-scenes effort is crashing into a very public reality: A string of blue-state governors have gotten ahead of President Joe Biden by suddenly abandoning their mask mandates.
Two of the administration’s top doctors — Dr. Anthony Fauci, the president’s chief medical adviser for the pandemic, and Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, both expressed qualified optimism on Wednesday about the direction of the pandemic. If cases continue to fall and no new variants arise, the country “could be heading toward what we would consider more normality,” Fauci said in an interview.
But Fauci cautioned that the situation “is still unpredictable,” and said any transition out of the current crisis would be gradual. And Walensky said pointedly that while her agency is working on new guidance for the states, it is too soon for all Americans to take off their masks in indoor public places.
“Our hospitalizations are still high, our death rates are still high,” she said during a news briefing by the White House COVID response team. “So, as we work toward that and as we are encouraged by the current trends, we are not there yet.”
Washington state's outdoor mask mandate will end next week, Gov. Jay Inslee said yesterday. He's mapping out when to end other mask rules as pressure grows from politicians and the state schools chief.
Ten-year-old Teresa's teacher appointed her "class nurse." The girl beamed with pride as she talked about walking sick classmates to the office, her dad says. Then Teresa, too young to be vaccinated at the time, came home sick herself. Within a week, she was dead. Her grieving parents want answers.