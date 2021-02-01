Beginning Monday, six Washington counties — King, Pierce, Snohomish, Thurston, Lewis, Pacific and Grays Harbor — are able to relax some COVID-19 restrictions on businesses, Gov. Jay Inslee announced last week.
That change allows restaurants in those counties to reopen indoor service at restaurants 25% capacity through 11 p.m. Indoor fitness centers and live entertainment venues — including museums, bowling alleys and concert halls — can also reopen to 25% capacity. Bars that don’t serve food, however, must remain closed.
“We certainly like our progress we’ve recently made bringing down COVID activity,” said Inslee. “And so these are some promising signs we’re headed in the right direction.”
But, “If we relax too much, we could be back in the horrific days of this with exponential growth,” the governor added later.
• Puget Sound-area counties start Phase 2 of reopening today,with changes for restaurants, fitness centers, museums and more. Here's a county-by-county look at what you can and can't do now.
• When you've gotten your vaccine, what can you safely do, and how should you interact with people who aren't vaccinated? The answers aren't simple, but some common themes are emerging.
• Why are Native Americans more willing than the general population to be vaccinated against the virus, according to a new report, despite their historical reasons to distrust the medical system? It has to do with community cohesiveness and values, according to a Seattle-based institute that says the rest of the nation "should be looking at the Native community."
• Major League Baseball may push spring training back. With just over two weeks until pitchers and catchers are supposed to report, the league is proposing a compressed schedule, but don't expect the players union to embrace this wholeheartedly.
• Remember Britain’s 100-year-old walking hero? Sir Captain Tom Moore became a symbol of hope in a dark time as he raised almost $45 million for U.K. health workers by completing 100 laps around his garden with a walker. Today he's hospitalized and battling COVID-19.
