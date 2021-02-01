Beginning Monday, six Washington counties — King, Pierce, Snohomish, Thurston, Lewis, Pacific and Grays Harbor — are able to relax some COVID-19 restrictions on businesses, Gov. Jay Inslee announced last week.

That change allows restaurants in those counties to reopen indoor service at restaurants 25% capacity through 11 p.m. Indoor fitness centers and live entertainment venues — including museums, bowling alleys and concert halls — can also reopen to 25% capacity. Bars that don’t serve food, however, must remain closed.

“We certainly like our progress we’ve recently made bringing down COVID activity,” said Inslee. “And so these are some promising signs we’re headed in the right direction.”

But, “If we relax too much, we could be back in the horrific days of this with exponential growth,” the governor added later.

