Beginning Monday, six Washington counties — King, Pierce, Snohomish, Thurston, Lewis, Pacific and Grays Harbor — are able to relax some COVID-19 restrictions on businesses, Gov. Jay Inslee announced last week.
That change allows restaurants in those counties to reopen indoor service at restaurants 25% capacity through 11 p.m. Indoor fitness centers and live entertainment venues — including museums, bowling alleys and concert halls — can also reopen to 25% capacity. Bars that don’t serve food, however, must remain closed.
“We certainly like our progress we’ve recently made bringing down COVID activity,” said Inslee. “And so these are some promising signs we’re headed in the right direction.”
But, “If we relax too much, we could be back in the horrific days of this with exponential growth,” the governor added later.
Hungarian cafe mulls civil disobedience to avoid bankruptcy
The owners of a family-run cafe in a leafy district of Hungary’s capital had planned to engage in a bold act of civil disobedience on Monday, but reconsidered after the government there issued a decree that would throw the already struggling business into bankruptcy.
Before the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic, the Kucko Coffeehouse in Budapest served fine coffees from its designer Italian espresso machine and a cozy atmosphere offering pastries, sandwiches, ice cream, and breakfasts to mostly local residents.
Like many small businesses, it struggled to stay afloat during Hungary’s pandemic restrictions. But as bankruptcy threatened, the owners, married couple Olga Miskolci and Attila Blaho, decided not to take it sitting down: On Monday, the couple planned to join as many as 200 other businesses across Hungary in opening their doors to dine-in guests in defiance of pandemic rules.
But a government decree issued on Saturday stiffened penalties for restaurants breaking the restrictions, which Blaho said represented “a clear threat” on the part of the government, which his business couldn’t afford to confront.
—The Associated Press
Chicago schools reopening uncertain as union talks stall
A plan to reopen Chicago schools remained in doubt Monday as last-minute negotiations over COVID-19 safety measures with the teachers’ union stalled, amplifying the possibility of a strike or lockout if teachers and staff in K-8 do not show up for work.
Roughly 62,000 students and about 10,000 teachers and staff in K-8 were expected to start school for the first time since last March, part of the district’s gradual reopening plans during the pandemic. Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Sunday she still expected all teachers, including those in pre-K and special education who started in-person earlier in January, to show up Monday. But she pushed back students’ arrival until Tuesday over staffing concerns, saying remote learning would be extended a day.
The Chicago Teachers Union has fought returning to classrooms in the nation’s third-largest district, defying orders to come to class ahead of students. The union has said that if the district locks teachers out of email and teaching platforms, which it has done previously, all teachers will picket. Such a move could shut down remote learning district-wide.
German beer sales suffer as virus restrictions bite
Beer sales in Germany were down 5.5% last year, dragged lower by lengthy closures of bars and restaurants in the coronavirus pandemic, official data showed Monday.
German-based breweries and distributors sold 8.7 billion liters (2.3 billion gallons) of beer last year, the Federal Statistical Office said. That figure doesn’t include alcohol-free beer or beer imported from outside the European Union.
German beer sales have been declining for years as a result of health concerns and other factors. They have now fallen 22.3% since 1993.
But last year’s drop was unusually sharp, and a month-by-month breakdown pointed to the impact of coronavirus restrictions. Sales were down 17.3% in April compared with a year earlier, and 14.1% in November.
• When you've gotten your vaccine, what can you safely do, and how should you interact with people who aren't vaccinated? The answers aren't simple, but some common themes are emerging.
• Why are Native Americans more willing than the general population to be vaccinated against the virus, according to a new report, despite their historical reasons to distrust the medical system? It has to do with community cohesiveness and values, according to a Seattle-based institute that says the rest of the nation "should be looking at the Native community."
• Major League Baseball may push spring training back. With just over two weeks until pitchers and catchers are supposed to report, the league is proposing a compressed schedule, but don't expect the players union to embrace this wholeheartedly.
• Remember Britain’s 100-year-old walking hero? Sir Captain Tom Moore became a symbol of hope in a dark time as he raised almost $45 million for U.K. health workers by completing 100 laps around his garden with a walker. Today he's hospitalized and battling COVID-19.
