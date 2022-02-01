Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine was granted full approval from U.S. health regulators Monday, a shot that’s already been given to tens of millions of Americans since its emergency authorization over a year ago.
The Food and Drug Administration reviewed months of follow-up data from Moderna, the vaccine’s effectiveness against COVID-19, serious side effects and the company’s manufacturing process and facilities. The Pfizer vaccine was granted full approval last August.
The company expanded to about 300 U.S. locations and took advantage of residents during a time when frequent testing was in high demand, the lawsuit alleges. The company also failed to properly refrigerate tests and instead stored them in garbage bags for over a week.
German beer sales down again in 2021 as pandemic persisted
BERLIN — German beer sales dropped another 2.2% last year, with the coronavirus pandemic again weighing on brewers after sales tumbled 5.5% in 2020, official figures showed Tuesday.
Lockdowns that shut restaurants and bars for parts of the past two years have added to a long-term downward trend fueled by health concerns and other factors.
The Federal Statistical Office said that German-based breweries and distributors sold about 8.5 billion liters (2.2 billion gallons) of beer in 2021.
There were particularly steep year-on-year drops of 27% and 19.1% respectively in January and February, when full lockdown measures were in place across the country. Authorities started relaxing restrictions in the spring; blanket nationwide lockdowns haven’t been reimposed, although restrictions remain.
The latest in COVID dining etiquette? South Korea’s new nose-only mask
A South Korean company has released a new mask designed to help people feel more comfortable dining indoors by covering just their nose while they are eating or drinking. Behold: The “kosk.”
The mask has gone viral on social media and in various online forums, after it was recently unveiled by a South Korean company, Atman. It can be used folded up when eating just to cover the nose, and unfolded to cover the both the nose and the mouth after eating. It is available on an online shopping website for about $8 for a box of 10.
The new mask is called “kosk,” or a nose mask – a portmanteau of “mask” and “ko,” the Korean word for nose. “Kosk” is typically used to describe people who wear their masks over their mouth, with their nose revealed.
A COVID testing company with at least 13 sites in Washington faked test results, lied to patients and improperly stored tests in trash bags, the state attorney general says in a lawsuit. A woman who visited one of the sites describes a "sketchy" scene.
Vaccines for young children could be approved as soon as this month. Pfizer may submit its application today for a two-dose regimen while awaiting data on a third dose for ages 6 months to 5 years old. Here's the thinking and the possible timeline.